Man Utd set for interim manager announcement after Michael Carrick talks progress amid plans for new boss to start imminently
Carrick agrees Man Utd deal
According to multiple reports on Monday afternoon, a deal that will see Carrick return to Old Trafford just over four years after a three-game spell as caretaker in late 2021 is almost done.
The Daily Mail quotes a 48-hour timeframe to the announcement from United, which could potentially - and ideally - see Carrick lead training for the first time on Wednesday when the players return from a two-day holiday in the wake of losing to Brighton in the FA Cup.
It is thought that final details are still to be ironed out, with talks moving onto who will make up the former United captain’s backroom coaching team.
Fabrizio Romano said that Carrick has "accepted all conditions" of the proposed contract.
Confidence is the biggest challenge facing Carrick
After leading his second and final game as caretaker boss in the defeat to Brighton, Darren Fletcher said that building confidence within the squad is going to be a priority. He also suggested it may take time for players to re-adjust out of Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation.
"Confidence and potentially being used to playing a certain style and formation that's difficult to adapt from," he told TNT Sports. "But [the players] have just got to come together. The biggest thing for me is that the group, the players, whoever leads them comes together. It's only them in the situation, it's only them that can do something about it, build the confidence through grinding out maybe some results.
"You want to play nice football but you've got to find a way to win first and, once you do that, hard work, attitude, application. It might not be pretty at times but from there you can grow and build and then fast, exciting football can come."