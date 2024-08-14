Man Utd season preview 2024-25: Erik ten Hag desperately needs to make amends for dreadful last campaign - but many of the problems that haunted them still remain

Erik ten Hag has been given another opportunity to show he is the right man to lead United back to the top and has no excuses this time

At the back end of last season, Manchester United were very much in crisis as a large number of key figures seemed to be living out their final days at the club. Erik ten Hag was repeatedly told by the media that he was about to be sacked, while Casemiro had been urged by Jamie Carragher to quit the Premier League for his own good.

Marcus Rashford had lost the faith of many fans and it was deemed by no shortage of match-going supporters that the best thing would be for him to leave the club where he has spent his entire life. Jadon Sancho had already left on loan and, after revitalising his career with Borussia Dortmund, he was expected to make a permanent move away from the Red Devils. However, as the new season dawns upon Old Trafford, all these previously maligned figures remain.

Nonetheless, they must perform better now. United desperately need to make a strong start and banish the memories of the last campaign so they can begin their journey back towards Champions League football.

The Red Devils have missed out on Europe's top competition on plenty of occasions before, but have never been absent for two years in a row, and a swift return is vital to prevent them slipping into obscurity as a credible sporting entity.