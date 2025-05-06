Man Utd receive huge Bruno Fernandes offer from Al-Hilal but Red Devils declare captain one of four stars who won't be sold as Ruben Amorim puts Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho on the chopping block
Manchester United have received a huge offer for Bruno Fernandes from Al-Hilal but the Red Devils are unlikely to sell their captain this summer.
- Al-Hilal swoop for Fernandes
- Man Utd skipper unlikely to be sold
- United could part ways with Mainoo & Garnacho