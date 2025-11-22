Man Utd set to push for AFCON delay with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo among key stars set to miss hectic festive fixtures

Speaking ahead of Everton’s visit to the Theatre of Dreams, Amorim called on his players to be at “100 miles an hour” in what he predicts will be a “tough game” against David Moyes’ side.
In his pre-match press conference, Amorim said: “I think everybody is fine, is ready to go. Now it’s about changing the mindset. Forget a little bit about the national team, focus on our league understanding that we need to start at the first minute, 100 miles an hour to be ready for the game.
“We work today already, we analyse the last game to try to close that chapter. Now we’re preparing for the Everton game. It’s going to be a tough game.”
Asked about the positive atmosphere around the club’s Carrington Training Centre following United’s impressive run of results, Amorim added: “Yes, but we need to understand it’s by winning games, so let’s do everything to win games. We know that Old Trafford is going to be in full spirit. They just want us to run, to fight, and then to play good football, so we will try to do that.
“That is the best thing [missing playing at Old Trafford again], because in the recent past it was hard to play at home. But nowadays you miss playing at home, that is a feeling we should have in our club. I’m really excited to be back playing at home and the players also. We need to continue winning at home.”