Complete guide to the Red Devils' pre-season preparations, including friendlies and training camps, ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Ruben Amorim will be looking forward to having a full pre-season as he looks to resurrect the fortunes of Manchester United in 2025-26.

The former Sporting head coach replaced Erik ten Hag mid-way through the 2024-25 campaign and has had a tumultuous tenure thus far, with the Red Devils languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Manchester United's pre-season plans ahead of the 2025-26 season.