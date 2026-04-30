Man Utd plot shock transfer swoop for West Ham star to bolster key position
United identify Diouf as left-back solution
According to The Guardian, Manchester United have identified West Ham’s Diouf as a primary target as they look to provide genuine competition for Luke Shaw. The Red Devils are monitoring the 21-year-old following an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, where he has stood out despite the Hammers' collective struggles at the bottom of the table.
Diouf moved to east London from Slavia Prague last summer in a deal worth £19 million ($26m) and has since developed into a key component of the West Ham side. While the Hammers are currently battling against relegation, United are aware that they may be forced to sell their prized assets to balance the books, especially after the club posted losses of £104.2m for the previous financial year.
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Midfield remains the primary focus
Despite the concrete interest in Diouf, United’s immediate priority in the upcoming transfer window will be the engine room, as reported by The Guardian. The club is looking to bring in two new midfielders to reshape the squad, with Atalanta’s Éderson, Newcastle star Sandro Tonali, and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson all featuring on a condensed shortlist.
The pursuit of a new left-back like Diouf is expected to accelerate once the midfield recruitment is finalised, provided there is enough remaining in the transfer kitty. United are wary of Shaw's patchy injury history and believe Diouf's crossing ability and defensive improvement make him the ideal candidate to share the workload as they potentially return to Champions League action.
Mainoo commits future to Old Trafford
While transfer plans are being drawn up, United have secured the long-term future of one of their most important assets. Kobbie Mainoo has officially signed a new contract that keeps him at the club until June 2031, reportedly worth approximately £120,000 a week. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick after losing his place during Ruben Amorim's short-lived tenure.
Speaking on the deal, Mainoo said, "Manchester United has always been my home – this special club means everything to my family. We can all feel the momentum building inside the club. I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies."
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Wilcox hails 'world class' potential
The hierarchy at Old Trafford is delighted to have tied Mainoo down to a long-term deal, viewing him as the cornerstone of the club's future. Director of football Jason Wilcox was vocal about the midfielder's ceiling, suggesting he can reach the very top of the game in the coming years.
Wilcox stated: “We are delighted that Kobbie has extended his stay here and have full confidence that he will develop into one of the best players in the world, ready to play a pivotal role in a Manchester United team challenging for the biggest honours.” With Mainoo's future settled and a move for Diouf potentially on the horizon, the new era at United continues to take shape.