Man Utd player ratings vs Lyon: Andre Onana, look away now! Goalkeeper's double blunder spoils big moments from Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro as Red Devils blow advantage

The Cameroonian made two crucial errors to undo an excellent away performance from Ruben Amorim's side

It just had to be him. Andre Onana made two huge errors which undid an otherwise excellent display from Manchester United against Lyon, his side leaving the Europa League quarter-final first leg with a 2-2 draw when they deserved to have a far bigger advantage.

Lyon took the lead in the 25th minute thanks to a hopeful free-kick from Thiago Almada and abysmal goalkeeping from Onana. The Cameroonian showed no authority as he sought to defend the cross and completely misjudged its flight, his gaffe only adding weight to Nemanja Matic's brutal claim that the Cameroonian is one of the worst goalkeepers in United's history.

The manner of the goal rattled United but they managed to claw back an equaliser right at the end of the first half, Manuel Ugarte volleying towards goal and Yoro glancing his shot into the net. The Red Devils found their rhythm in the second half and Joshua Zirkzee headed in a Bruno Fernandes to give them a deserved lead.

United looked primed to extend their lead but instead let the hosts back in due to more sloppy play from Onana, who spilled a shot right at the feet of Lyon's talisman Rayan Cerki, gifting him a 94th-minute equaliser.

GOAL rates Man United's players from the Groupama Stadium...