Man Utd player ratings vs Leeds: Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez have nightmares as Red Devils suffer shock home defeat despite best efforts of Casemiro & Bruno Fernandes

United could have folded completely after the Argentine's dismissal following a VAR review for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair but instead they rallied and almost snatched a draw. Casemiro's header in the 70th minute roused the home fans and it led to more aerial bombardment.

Benjamin Sesko had a header saved by 35-year-old goalkeeper Karl Darlow and then Casemiro had a header cleared off the line by the ever-present Calvert-Lewin.

Leeds clung on to claim first away win in the league at United since 1981 to boost their survival chances while Carrick's side saw their hopes of finishing in the top four dented although they still lie third in the Premier League table with six games remaining.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...