Why Man Utd manager Michael Carrick will NEVER win the Premier League or Champions League as Jamie Carragher makes 'stardust' claim
Carragher questions Carrick's 'stardust'
United have found a sense of serenity under Carrick that had been missing for years, but Carragher remains unconvinced that the former England international is the long-term solution for a club chasing the biggest prizes. The Liverpool icon believes that while Carrick has successfully "calmed the circus" at Old Trafford, he lacks the intangible qualities required to outduel the likes of Pep Guardiola or Carlo Ancelotti on the grandest stages of all.
Discussing the manager's long-term prospects, Carragher said on The Overlap: "I’m not saying it’s going to go wrong. What Manchester United have had for the last six months, need that for another 12 months of not being the circus, not being the story all the time, and Carrick brings you that.
"But has he got that stardust to win the biggest trophy? And I think you need to get to a strong position of being a proper Champions League club again.
"A player gets you to a certain level, then we need that stardust. I personally just don’t think Carrick’s got that stardust as a manager to win a Champions League or a Premier League."
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The bridge to a world-class successor
The narrative surrounding Carrick’s tenure is increasingly becoming one of a stabiliser rather than a visionary. Carragher argues that the 45-year-old’s primary role should be to restore United to a level where they can attract a proven winner, rather than being the man who actually delivers the silverware.
Carragher expanded on this theory by stating: "I don’t believe Michael Carrick will win the league or the Champions League with Manchester United, but he’s done a really good job. He could have a good season and put Manchester United in a position to then go and get a Champions League-winning manager."
Establishing a new baseline at Old Trafford
While the ultimate metric for success at Old Trafford will always be major silverware, Carragher insists the immediate priority must simply be consolidating their status among Europe’s elite. By stripping away the relentless media scrutiny that has plagued the club in recent years, the former Liverpool defender believes Carrick has laid the necessary groundwork for back-to-back top-four finishes.
"With Carrick... there’s no circus around United," Carragher added. "It feels very calm. He came in, calmed everything down, got Champions League football. The aim for Manchester United next season is to make sure they’re in the Champions League again."
However, the pundit warned that achieving that baseline should not automatically secure Carrick's long-term future, emphasising that domestic stability merely buys the board time to make a calculated appointment.
Carragher added: "If United could get Champions League football again, that still doesn’t necessarily mean Michael Carrick should stay. But you want to be in a position... to maybe keep Carrick - if he’s done another good job - or you go and get that Champions League-winning manager, or that manager you think can take you to the next level. You need another season of Champions League football again."
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The 'man before the man'
Carragher's sentiment is largely shared by Carrick's former midfield partner Paul Scholes, who acknowledges the current boss might simply be a transitional figure paving the way for a more established tactician.
"You’re almost saying he’s the man before the man - the man to settle everything down before that man," Scholes noted. "But he is capable. Carrick’s a very determined character, he’s quiet, relaxed, as we said. He’s calmed the circus down."
For now, United's focus remains firmly on maintaining this newfound harmony and securing the crucial Champions League qualification needed to eventually lure a world-class manager back to Old Trafford.
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