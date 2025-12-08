Man Utd could still profit from Mason Greenwood as Marseille mull over eye-watering €100m transfer offer from Saudi Pro League

United allowed Greenwood to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis in the summer of 2024. He had spent much of the previous season on loan at Getafe in Spain. Another fresh start was embraced when the opportunity to head for France materialised.
A productive debut campaign was enjoyed at Stade Velodrome, with Golden Boot honours shared in Ligue 1 with Ballon d’Or-winning Paris Saint-Germain superstar Ousmane Dembele as both men found the target on 21 occasions.
Greenwood has reached double figures again this term, netting 11 times across all competitions in 2025-26. His performances continue to attract admiring glances from afar, even if Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is not always entirely happy with what he sees.