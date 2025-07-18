Man Utd's main reason for exiling Marcus Rashford & Alejandro Garnacho revealed as Ruben Amorim receives backing from board

Manchester United's shocking decision to exile Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho has been traced back to one major reason – full backing for Ruben Amorim’s system and authority. The Portuguese manager’s desire to implement his 3-4-2-1 formation without compromise has left the duo surplus to requirements as United prepare for a new era under Amorim.

Rashford, Garnacho exiled to support Amorim

Man Utd willing to sell four wingers this summer

Amorim backed fully after derby win without duo Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below