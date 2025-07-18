Marcus Rashford Alejandro Garnacho Man UtdGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Man Utd's main reason for exiling Marcus Rashford & Alejandro Garnacho revealed as Ruben Amorim receives backing from board

M. Rashford
A. Garnacho
Manchester United
Premier League
Transfers

Manchester United's shocking decision to exile Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho has been traced back to one major reason – full backing for Ruben Amorim’s system and authority. The Portuguese manager’s desire to implement his 3-4-2-1 formation without compromise has left the duo surplus to requirements as United prepare for a new era under Amorim.

  • Rashford, Garnacho exiled to support Amorim
  • Man Utd willing to sell four wingers this summer
  • Amorim backed fully after derby win without duo
