Man Utd tried to appoint ‘secret dream’ manager before awarding permanent contract to Michael Carrick
The pursuit of Luis Enrique
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have long admired Enrique. Following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim - who departed in January after winning just eight of his 20 Premier League games this term and losing 23 of his 63 matches overall - the Red Devils searched for a high-profile replacement. Romano revealed the covert interest, stating: "Look, on Luis Enrique I can tell you that he was the secret dream of some important, important people at Manchester United. So Man United around January, February tried to understand if there was maybe a chance to land Luis Enrique to the club this summer. Was not possible because Luis Enrique is completely focused on the Paris Saint-Germain Project."
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Carrick steps up as Enrique dominates
With Enrique unavailable, Carrick was tasked with stabilising the squad. The former England midfielder defied expectations, guiding the team to 11 victories and three draws in 16 fixtures to clinch a third-place finish. Although Carrick’s permanent appointment remains unofficial, an announcement is imminent. Meanwhile, Enrique has cemented his legacy in France. Across 173 matches with Paris Saint-Germain, the Spaniard has recorded 121 wins, securing three consecutive Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups. After lifting the Champions League trophy last season, Enrique's men are preparing to face Arsenal in the final at the end of this month.
Keane warns of huge problems
Despite the recent 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest, club legend Roy Keane remains unconvinced. Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane noted the scale of the rebuilding job facing the interim boss: "I’m guessing the remit for him was to get in the Champions League, they’ve done that but there’s still huge problems ahead. Was he still the best option out there? We obviously don’t know what other managers they spoke to. But the fact he was winning football matches… but still huge problems at United. Huge problems." Keane also questioned if this is merely a safe decision.
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What happens next at Old Trafford?
United have a crucial summer ahead as they prepare for a return to Europe's elite competition. The board must now fully back their anticipated new manager in the transfer market to address glaring squad deficiencies. Meanwhile, Enrique is expected to sign a contract extension in Paris following the European climax.