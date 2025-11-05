'How long does this go on for?!' - Man Utd legend Wes Brown warns 'The United Strand' he might have to get out-of-control afro braided after Nottingham Forest draw sets viral sensation back to square one

Ilett is a United fan who goes by the username 'The United Strand' on social media platforms. He took a vow in October 2024 - after Amorim was appointed as United's new head coach - that he would not cut his hair until his favourite club won five matches on the bounce. Ilett now has a full-on afro as the Red Devils are yet to hit that mark.
Amorim's side came close to achieving the feat after they beat Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton in consecutive Premier League matches last month, but the streak ended after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Forest. Therefore, 'The United Strand' is now back to square one as his wait for a haircut continues.