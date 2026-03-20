Man Utd 'close' to agreeing new contracts with Kobbie Mainoo & Harry Maguire
A long-term vision for Mainoo
According to The Athletic, the most significant piece of business involves 20-year-old Mainoo. While his current deal expires in 2027, United are prepared to hand the academy graduate a massive extension through to the summer of 2031. This proposed contract comes with a substantial salary increase, reflecting his status as one of Europe’s elite young talents. Negotiating this long-term commitment signals United's intent to build their future midfield around Mainoo’s technical proficiency and composure.
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From transfer uncertainty to England recall
Mainoo’s path to this new deal hasn't been without obstacles. During Ruben Amorim’s tenure as head coach, the midfielder fell out of favor and reportedly considered a loan move away from Old Trafford to secure playing time. However, the club’s steadfast refusal to let him leave has been vindicated. Since Carrick took charge, Mainoo has returned to the forefront of the starting XI, making 23 appearances across all competitions this season. This resurgence culminated in his recall to the senior England squad. His transformation from a frustrated fringe player to now having a realistic chance of making the Three Lions squad for the World Cup underscores his vital importance to Carrick’s tactical blueprint.
Securing defensive stability with Maguire
On the defensive front, Maguire is also nearing a contract resolution. Previously set to become a free agent at the end of the current season, the defender in is now finalising a fresh one-year deal with an option for an additional 12 months. Maguire, who joined Manchester United from Leicester City in August 2019 for a then-record £80 million fee, remains a significant figure at Old Trafford. The 34-year-old is another to have seen his strong form rewarded with a place in the England squad.
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The race for the top four
The timing of these extensions is no coincidence. Both Mainoo and Maguire have been ever-present in the starting line-up for all nine of Carrick’s matches in charge. Under the former United midfielder's guidance, the team has found a clinical edge and defensive discipline that has propelled them into a Champions League spot. As they prepare to face Bournemouth on Friday night, the successful conclusion of these contract talks is expected to provide a further psychological boost to a squad that looks increasingly capable of challenging the league's elite once again.