Man Utd flop Antony opens up on Bayern Munich transfer call from Vincent Kompany that left him 'really shook up'

Although his Manchester United form, barring a goalscoring run in his first few Premier League games, made him one of the club's worst ever signings when considering the enormous fee, Antony still managed to attract interest from perennial Bundesliga champions. It came after resurgent form during a half-season loan at Real Betis reminded the football world of his ability.
Bayern lost Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman during the summer, to Galatasaray and Al-Nassr respectively, making a winger an area for the recruitment department to target. Antony's 14 goals and assists for Betis in 26 La Liga and Conference League appearances prompted Bayern boss Vincent Kompany to personally get in touch, which took the player by surprise.