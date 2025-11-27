Man Utd monitoring ex-Man City and Real Madrid's star son and 'not ruling out' move for Santos teenager in January transfer window

According to Diario Do Peixe, Santos have yet to receive any formal offers for the youngster, but are fully aware that interest is intensifying across Europe. Apart from United, Inter Milan, Espanyol and Galatasaray are among the clubs reportedly tracking the teenager, whose emergence in the Santos first team has generated optimism that he could follow the footballing path once set by his father. He has already featured in 14 senior matches for Santos, registering two assists. He made his first professional start in the derby against Palmeiras, playing more than 60 minutes and displaying a level of composure that belied his years. Although Santos were beaten 2-0, the youngster earned praise from Vojvoda, who believes the foundations of a top-level career are already visible.
"I liked his first half performance, but we didn't have as much possession in the second half," he said. "He played a decent game, especially considering it was his first as a starter. He'll continue to grow. I spoke with him and told him he'll be a great player. He needs more statistics, assists, goals, but he's on the right track."