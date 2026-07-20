Man Utd confirm signing of 'exciting' Tottenham winger in £8m transfer
United secure highly-rated Spurs starlet
United have reached an agreement to sign Thompson from Tottenham. The deal represents a significant coup for the club, who have successfully warded off competition from domestic and European suitors to secure the services of the England Under-18 international.
The club did not disclose the details of the transfer, but according to the Daily Mail, the deal is for an initial fee of £4 million, with a further £4 million structured as performance-based bonuses and a 20% sell-on clause for Spurs.
United delighted to welcome 'exciting' youngster
Thompson leaves the Tottenham academy after six years, having joined the club at the age of 12. The Red Devils expressed their delight in an official club statement, saying: "Manchester United have agreed the signing of exciting young winger Tynan Thompson, subject to registration. The England youth international has joined from Tottenham Hotspur.
"The 18-year-old scored 13 goals and contributed six assists last season across Under-18s to Under-21s level, including seven goals in seven UEFA Youth League games. His performances earned him opportunities within Spurs’ first-team matchday squads. Everyone at United would like to welcome Tynan to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future."
INEOS recruitment drive continues
Thompson is the latest arrival in a busy period for United that has already seen several high-profile deals completed to improve the starting XI and the wider squad depth. Before moving for the Spurs winger, United had already finalised deals for Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
The move for Thompson highlights a specific intention to enhance the quality of their youth team while simultaneously providing Michael Carrick with versatile attacking options.
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First-team pathway at Old Trafford
Despite his age, Thompson was already knocking on the door of senior football during his final season at Tottenham. His consistent goal-scoring exploits and creative output earned him a spot in Spurs' first-team matchday squads on multiple occasions. Most notably, he was named as an unused substitute in two Champions League fixtures, suggesting he was already deemed ready for the highest level of pressure. Thompson is expected to join up with his new United teammates shortly, with the club's staff eager to integrate him into the training environment.
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