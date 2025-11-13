Man Utd eyeing Borussia Dortmund raid! Red Devils 'alerted' to Karim Adeyemi move as attacker enlists Jorge Mendes to explore potential exit

Speculation over Adeyemi's future has ramped up in the past few weeks. Bild reports that negotiations between Borussia Dortmund and the player's representatives have taken place, with his agent Jorge Mendes demanding a release clause of £70 million be included in a potential extension. The German giants typically do not include release clauses in their contract, however, the report by the outlet suggests an exception could be made in this instance.
Mendes enjoys a fruitful working agreement with the Red Devils, and it is understood that they have been alerted to the 23-year-old's displeasure with his manager. The Portuguese super agent has facilitated switches to Old Trafford for his clients Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte in the past few years.