Man Utd given ‘best’ Victor Osimhen transfer advice in striker hunt - as Patrice Evra backs Red Devils fans to ‘forgive’ returning home-grown hero Marcus Rashford
Nigeria international Osimhen boasts impressive goal record
Osimhen is said to have registered on United’s recruitment radar in the recent past, with his exploits in the final third proving impossible to ignore. Serie A title glory was savoured while netting 76 goals across four seasons at Napoli.
Remarkable individual standards have been maintained in Turkey, with the target being found on 59 occasions for Gala through 74 appearances. He is tied to a contract in Istanbul until 2029, meaning a huge offer would be required in order for talks to be entered into.
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What Man Utd need before summer transfer deadline
Evra believes United should be willing to dig deep for the 27-year-old frontman, with Benjamin Sesko the only out-and-out No.9 in Michael Carrick’s squad. Speaking to GOAL in association with Stake, the ex-France international said of what the Red Devils need before another deadline passes: “A striker, someone who scores a goal. I think that's what I'm looking at. That's why for me, Osimhen is the best. He’s a perfect example.
“We're going to miss Casemiro, but I believe in [Andrey] Santos and what I saw in pre-season, he can do something good over there. And Bruno [Fernandes], he’s still Bruno. [Patrick] Dorgu and [Bryan] Mbeumo are playing, we’ve got Amad Diallo. So we have got something offensively.
“Defensively, they may need to find a good alternative left-back. Maybe another centre-back. Harry Maguire, for me, is doing his job and you know, he’s criticised a lot, but he shows you the resilience. I think maybe we need to find a good right-back, a good attacking and defensive right-back.”
Why Rashford will feel like a new signing for Man Utd
Someone that will feel like a new arrival for the Red Devils, despite having been on their books since the age of seven, is Marcus Rashford. The England international is being absorbed back into the fold following loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona.
The 28-year-old had been looking for a permanent move elsewhere but, with 426 appearances and 138 goals for United to his name, is being tipped to make a positive impact in familiar surroundings.
Premier League and Champions League winner Evra added on Rashford seeing the slate wiped clean in Manchester: “I think United fans, they forgive. They forgive. But after, you know, there's all the pressure on social media and stuff like that, I think [Matheus] Cunha is doing very well.
“It's up to Marcus to accept that maybe he’s not the first choice. I'm not the first choice, but I'm going to prove to you guys that when I'm going to be on that pitch, I will bleed and die for Man United.
“So he just needs to be honest with himself. But the fans forgive. Some of them, yes, on social media, they're going to make some noise, but the real United fans, they really want Marcus Rashford to succeed at United.”
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Man Utd fixtures 2026-27: Pre-season & Premier League opener
Rashford watched on from the sidelines as United beat Leeds on penalties in their latest friendly date. He could get minutes when the Red Devils line up against Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan on Saturday.
Carrick will then send his team in pursuit of Premier League points for the first time in the 2026-27 campaign when travelling to newly-promoted Hull City on August 22 - with the pressure on to deliver major silverware while gracing domestic and European competition.
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