Man Utd & Atletico Madrid chasing Borussia Dortmund centre-back
European heavyweights target BVB star
According to Sky, United and Atletico have officially enquired about Anton and his current situation at Signal Iduna Park. Aston Villa are also closely monitoring the defender. The Spanish side have held a long-standing interest in him, believing his robust defensive style and emotional leadership make him a perfect fit for Diego Simeone's squad. In 2024, Xabi Alonso also attempted to lure him to Bayer Leverkusen, but he ultimately opted for a €22.5 million move to the Ruhr Valley from Stuttgart.
- AFP
The secret captain's rise and impact
Despite often operating in the shadows of teammates Nico Schlotterbeck and Emre Can, Anton has established himself as an indispensable figure. The centre-back has amassed 37 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing three goals. His consistent performances have drawn immense praise, with head coach Niko Kovac highlighting his selfless nature last month. Kovac described him as a player who "works in the background and underground and tries to pull many to his side or put them on the right track." The manager added: "That is for me leadership - putting his own ego in the background and putting the team in the foreground. Simply class."
Schlotterbeck set for bumper new deal
While speculation surrounds the former Stuttgart man, Dortmund are finalising a massive contract extension for Schlotterbeck. The German international is expected to sign a new long-term deal after the international break, keeping him at the club until 2031. This extension will see him earn a gross annual salary of around €14m. The defender has signalled his commitment, though his new contract will reportedly include a release clause that becomes active in 2027.
- Getty Images Sport
Focus remains on domestic success
Dortmund's new sporting director, Ole Book, is expected to initiate contract talks with Anton soon to increase his €5m to €6m salary. However, the player remains grounded, fully focused on the Bundesliga run-in. Dortmund currently sit second with 61 points, trailing Bayern Munich by nine points after 27 matches, with crucial fixtures against Stuttgartand Leverkusen approaching.