Man Utd to appeal against Lisandro Martinez red card for hair pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin
United contest controversial dismissal
According to The Telegraph, United have moved to contest the dismissal of Martinez, who was shown a straight red card during the 56th minute of the clash. The defender was punished for momentarily pulling the ponytail of Calvert-Lewin, an act that initially went unnoticed by referee Paul Tierney. However, following a VAR intervention, Tierney was advised to check the pitchside monitor and subsequently sent the World Cup winner to the dressing room. The incident has sparked significant debate, as the club feel the punishment was entirely disproportionate to the offence committed on the pitch.
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Carrick fumes at officiating standards
Head coach Michael Carrick was left fuming by the officiating, making his feelings explicitly clear immediately after the final whistle. The United manager did not hold back in his assessment of the incident. Carrick stated that the decision was "absolutely shocking" and "one of the worst I’ve seen".
Furthermore, he questioned how Martinez could have been sent off for perceived violent conduct when Leeds striker Calvert-Lewin escaped any censure for what he felt was a "forearm smash" on Leny Yoro in the lead-up to the opening goal. The club share this growing frustration with recent Premier League refereeing.
Defensive crisis looms for Chelsea trip
The timing of the dismissal could not be worse for the Red Devils as they prepare for a high-stakes trip to Stamford Bridge. Martinez currently faces a three-match ban which would see him miss the Chelsea fixture alongside home games against Brentford and Liverpool.
With Matthijs de Ligt still sidelined by a persistent back injury, losing their aggressive enforcer would be a massive blow. Adding to the uncertainty, Harry Maguire is facing further disciplinary action for improper conduct following his red card at Bournemouth last month, potentially leaving the club without three primary central defensive options this weekend.
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Awaiting the FA verdict
United are now anxiously awaiting the Football Association's verdict on both the appeal and Maguire's potential extended sanction. A successful overturn is crucial for their Champions League qualification hopes as they look to maintain their slender advantage. Failure to win the appeal will force Carrick into making drastic tactical adjustments this weekend.