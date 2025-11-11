Man Utd accused of not 'appropriately' dealing with former player's spinal injury in £1m lawsuit to reclaim lost career earnings

Sky News has shared details of the landmark case filed at London's High Court, which accuses Manchester United of clinical negligence regarding stress fractures at the back of Tuanzebe's spine. The player has been left in what he considers to be avoidable pain, ultimately impacting his career prospects.
"Appropriate treatment plans would, on the balance of probabilities, have resulted in the claimant avoiding the pain and discomfort set out below and would have resulted in him being able to play professional football at elite level without restriction or impediment," the lawsuit claims.
"As it is, although he continues to play at an elite level, this has impacted his career and earnings."
Tuanzebe, who joined Burnley on a free transfer in July after his Ipswich Town contract had expired, has only made 142 career appearances at the age of 27. He was still able to command a contract with a Premier League club, but has never been a regular starter since first suffering the injury in question.