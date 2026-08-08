Guardiola rule scrapped! Enzo Maresca to handpick new Man City captain as Phil Foden pushes for leadership role

According to The Athletic, one of the primary objectives for Maresca is to ensure there is a strong English presence within the leadership core. This has opened the door for Phil Foden to step into a formal role, with the 26-year-old academy graduate now standing as one of the most senior figures at the club following a wave of departures.

Speaking on his desire to take more responsibility, Foden stated last week: 'Obviously I have been in the club for so long, I am one of the last remaining players to have been here for a long time. So I think I have to be this season, one of the leaders, one of the captains or in and around it for sure.'