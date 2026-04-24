‘Win the day’ - James Trafford explains how he has dealt with ‘very up and down’ season at Man City that saw him lose No.1 spot to Gianluigi Donnarumma

Despite his lack of league minutes, Trafford has maintained a professional outlook and focused on his personal development under the guidance of Guardiola. The young shot-stopper acknowledges that while his summer decision has not played out as envisioned, the experience has been vital for his maturity.

Discussing his mindset and the lessons learned throughout this transitional year, Trafford told BBC Sport: "It has obviously been very up and down throughout the season because I haven't played too much and obviously I had a decision to make in the summer.

"Everyone always thinks when you make decisions [for] the best possible outcome and obviously it hasn't been the best possible outcome, but I have just tried to either improve every day and just try and stay positive, try and stay happy.

"Because throughout the year it has been such a big learning experience so the main thing I didn't want is for it to impact your general happiness and your general feeling. I have had to learn a lot throughout the year and I have just tried to work as hard as I can and try and improve and win the day."