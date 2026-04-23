Man City hold 'positive talks' over Enzo Maresca succeeding Pep Guardiola as manager this summer

According to The Guardian, City have officially begun the delicate process of planning for life after Guardiola, with Maresca emerging as a leading candidate to take the reins. City have held "positive talks" about the Italian tactician, amid growing speculation that Guardiola will walk away from the club this summer.

While the hierarchy remains hopeful that the Catalan will see out his contract until 2027, they are taking no chances. The leadership at the Etihad is determined to avoid the instability experienced by other major clubs following the departure of an era-defining manager, opting to formulate a long-term succession plan well in advance.



