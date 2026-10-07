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Man City grant Erling Haaland special request as as concerns mount following 114-count guilty verdict
Haaland granted crucial rest
Erling Haaland was withdrawn in the 67th minute of Norway's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Portugal. The striker requested the substitution after suffering from suspected muscle fatigue.
Fears of a serious injury were quickly dismissed. Norway manager Stale Solbakken confirmed the early exit was a pre-planned decision to manage the 26-year-old's gruelling workload.
The prolific forward, who already boasts five goals in five league appearances this season, has been granted a short holida by Manchester City, according to The Sun. He is scheduled to return to the Etihad Campus on Thursday to finalise preparations for Sunday's vital trip to Anfield.
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Solbakken explains extreme strain
Solbakken provided insight into the physical toll the football calendar has taken on his squad. He explained why several international players, including Haaland, chartered a private jet to guarantee immediate time off.
"Erling was simply thoroughly spent," Solbakken revealed. "Some of my players have only had six or seven days of holiday. And you do not live off your physical condition in a normal job. Then it is straight into the start of the season, followed by a mini-tournament, so it is an extreme strain."
The Norway boss noted that starting Haaland on the bench was considered, but the player refused. Solbakken admitted Haaland had "bad vibes and feelings" about the idea following negative experiences as a substitute in the League Cup.
"He’s in the group that carries the heaviest workload - precisely because his team plays in every tournament and he’s the main man," Solbakken added.
Financial verdict casts shadow
City's trip to Merseyside represents their first match since an independent commission found the club guilty on 114 counts of financial breaches. The Premier League had originally charged the Etihad giants with 115 offences spanning nine seasons between 2009-10 and 2017-18.
City have steadfastly denied the allegations, but the prolonged legal battle has concluded with a staggering guilty verdict. The club has lodged an appeal, though calls for a significant sporting punishment continue to grow.
All eyes will be on Anfield this weekend. Club officials and staff are expected to face intense questioning regarding the legal fallout, adding severe external pressure to a squad navigating a difficult schedule.
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Anfield showdown looms
City face a frantic race to ensure Haaland is fully fit for Sunday's clash. The visitors will also assess the condition of Nico O'Reilly and Antoine Semenyo as they recover from minor injuries.
Liverpool are dealing with their own selection headaches following the international break. Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak picked up injuries on international duty, while Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, and Giovanni Leoni are expected to miss out.
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