Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women - Vitality Women's FA Cup Final
Harry Sherlock and Ameé Ruszkai

Man City captain Alex Greenwood admits 'shock' after being left in dark over Gareth Taylor's surprise sacking - but reveals some players may have had 'negative' relationship with fired boss

Manchester City WomenA. GreenwoodTransfersG. Taylor

Manchester City captain Alex Greenwood was shocked by Gareth Taylor's sacking, but says other players may have had a 'negative' relationship with him.

  • Taylor dismissed as Man City boss
  • Replaced by Nick Cushing on interim basis
  • Greenwood kept in dark by club
