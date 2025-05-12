Man City reach agreement over potential €100m Florian Wirtz transfer - but Bayern Munich still in control despite facing hiked-up fee as Real Madrid's interest cools
Manchester City have reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for Florian Wirtz, but Bayern Munich remain in control of the situation.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man City reach agreement with Leverkusen
- Bayern refusing to give up on Wirtz
- Madrid cool interest in the German midfielder