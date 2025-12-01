Man City summer signing wants OUT! England hopeful James Trafford desperate for January exit just five months after sealing Etihad switch

Trafford emerged as one of England’s brightest prospects after helping Burnley secure promotion from the Championship in 2024-25. Featuring in all but one league game, the Cumbrian ‘keeper helped the Clarets record 30 clean sheets in the last campaign - a joint all-time English league record with Port Vale in 1953-54.
Scott Parker’s side conceded just 16 league goals in 46 games with Trafford between the sticks, amassing 100 points as the Lancashire outfit finished second behind Leeds United, who finished top thanks to their superior goal difference. Daniel Farke’s men scored a whopping 95 league goals last term, with Burnley netting 69.