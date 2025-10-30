Major Mohamed Salah transfer update issued amid talk of transfer to Egyptian side Al-Ahly

Salah wasn't included in the Liverpool matchday squad for Wednesday's disastrous 3-0 EFL Cup loss to Crystal Palace. Head coach Arne Slot opted to name an inexperienced XI for the welcome of the Eagles, who capitalised ruthlessly to set up a fifth round meeting with league leaders Arsenal.
The result means Liverpool have lost six of their last seven competitive outings, with a 5-1 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt the sole win in that run. The streak leaves the Reds seven points off league leaders Arsenal and out of a domestic cup competition.
And Salah, who scored his first goal in over a month in the 3-2 loss to Brentford on Saturday night, has struggled for consistency in Slot's second season at Anfield. However, while he has been linked with a move to Al-Ahly, the Egyptian side are not in contention to sign Salah.