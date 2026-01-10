'That was for Ethan' - Macclesfield star's heartfelt tribute to late team-mate who died in car crash at age of 21 after historic win over Crystal Palace

Rising from the ashes in 2020 after the old Macclesfield Town were wound up in the High Court after their debts exceeded £500,000, the newly-reformed club produced a shock for the ages against a Palace side who were hoping to defend their first-ever major trophy.
Led by manager John Rooney, the brother of former Manchester United and England captain Wayne, Macclesfield took the lead after 43 minutes when Dawson headed home just seconds after having his head bandaged following a clash with Palace defender Jaydee Canvot.
And the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup were soon two goals to the good when forward Isaac Buckley-Ricketts - a former Man City youth player - showed excellent reactions to prod a deflected ball beyond Walter Benitez just after the hour mark.
Palace set up an incredibly nervy finish in Cheshire as Yeremy Pino curled a beautiful free-kick past Macclesfield goalkeeper Max Dearnley on the 90th-minute mark, but the sixth-tier hosts were able to hold on for one of the biggest - if not the biggest - shocks in the history of the oldest competition in world football.