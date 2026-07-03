'If the roles had been reversed' - Furious Luka Modric accuses VAR of double and blasts penalty decision as Croatia controversially crash out vs Portugal

The Croatia captain voiced his long-standing concerns about VAR, arguing that the technology is being applied inconsistently. He insisted it should only intervene when officials have made a clear and obvious mistake and suggested Croatia regularly suffer from marginal decisions.

"Yes, we deserved a lot more. Some things didn't go our way," Modric stated, as quoted by Jutarnji. "That penalty... If it were the other way around, VAR would never have been included. I said about VAR at the beginning, when it was first introduced, that I didn't like it.

"This is not a penalty. Both players are replaying, pushing, [Nikola] Vlasic did not pull it, he held it and both fell. That is why you cannot judge such a penalty in a match like this. That is why I say, it must be used if the mistake is 200 percent. If you can treat something this way and that, you have no say in it. That annoys me and always works to our detriment."