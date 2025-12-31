'I saw him make Cristiano Ronaldo cry' - Luka Modric names 'toughest' manager he worked under at Real Madrid

Ahead of what turned out to be Mourinho’s final season in charge of Real, the Special One brought Modric to the Bernabeu after a €30 million (£26m/$35m) deal was agreed with Tottenham Hotspur in August 2012.

Joining a star-studded Real squad containing the likes of then-captain Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema, Modric lifted his first trophy with the Spanish giants later that month, making his debut in the second leg of their victory over fierce rivals Barcelona in the 2012 Spanish Super Cup.

However, the 2012-13 campaign ended in disappointment for both Modric and Mourinho as Real ultimately finished second in La Liga - 15 points behind Tito Vilanova’s Barcelona - while they were also beaten in the Spanish Cup final by city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos also bowed out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage, losing 4-3 on aggregate to German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, who were managed by Jurgen Klopp at the time.