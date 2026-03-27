Luis Enrique to reject Man Utd offer to replace Michael Carrick with PSG coach set to sign new contract in France

The remainder of the campaign serves as a high-stakes audition for Carrick, with a top-four finish likely required to secure his permanent appointment at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have lost just one and won seven of the 10 matches they have played since he took over.

Meanwhile, PSG’s expected announcement of Enrique’s contract extension will effectively remove the Spaniard from the summer market, leaving United with a narrowing field of elite alternatives should they fail to meet their targets.