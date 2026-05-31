'Neither team deserved to win' - Luis Enrique denies PSG were better than Arsenal in Champions League final

Despite the celebrations surrounding PSG’s back-to-back European triumphs, Enrique was quick to point out the narrow margins that separated the two sides at the Puskas Arena. The Spaniard watched on as Arsenal defender Gabriel sent the decisive spot-kick over the bar, but he refused to suggest his team had outclassed the Premier League champions during the match.

Reflecting on the nature of the contest, the PSG boss told reporters: "The penalty shootout? We did it the usual way to decide the penalty takers. They chose among themselves who was the freshest to take the penalty. I watched the shootout calmly. It was a very tough match, a lot of suffering. Neither team deserved to win this match. But if I analyse the season, we deserve to win our second Champions League."