'You're playing horribly!' - Luis Enrique's brutal methods revealed as ex-PSG & Barcelona star considers himself lucky to have avoided 'military-style' season under coach

Rafinha has opened up about the daunting physical demands placed upon players by Luis Enrique, describing the coach's initial training methods as "military". The midfielder, who followed Enrique from Celta Vigo back to Barcelona, expressed his relief that he only joined the first-team set-up during the manager's second year at the club, having heard horror stories about the debut campaign.
Speaking in an interview with Alberto Edjogo-Owono, Rafinha detailed the relentless nature of the work. "I was lucky that I caught him in his second year. His first year was mountains, physical work... it was madness. My brother explained it to me; it was military physical training. Later, with Rafael Pol, the way of doing that physical work changed a bit, but it really marks what Luis Enrique is, the intensity he wants to find," the former PSG man explained.