Luis Enrique slams 'bad' PSG after latest slip amid worrying run of form in Ligue 1

PSG’s trip to Lorient wasn't a fixture to remember as the Parisian's fell short of clinching a win, drawing their third match of the season. Despite enjoying most of the possession, the champions looked unusually blunt and uninspired in attack. After a goalless first half where Lorient comfortably absorbed pressure, PSG finally broke through in the 52nd minute when Nuno Mendes finished off a neat move involving Warren Zaire-Emery and Senny Mayulu.
But just two minutes later, Lorient equalised through Igor Silva, punishing a rare but costly lapse in PSG’s defence. From that point on, the Parisians chased shadows, struggling to create clear chances despite throwing bodies forward. Their lack of sharpness in front of goal and failure to deal with transitions made the performance one of their most frustrating this season. Enrique’s expression on the touchline said it all as the Spaniard was filled with irritation, disbelief, and disappointment, which he clearly expressed in the post-match press conference.