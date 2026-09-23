Luis Diaz tips 'magnificent' Bayern Munich team-mate Harry Kane to win the Ballon d'Or after sensational 73-goal season

The winger's admiration stems from Kane's extraordinary output, having registered 73 combined goals for Bayern and England throughout the 2025-26 campaign while helping his club sweep all three German domestic honours.

Acknowledging the striker's relentless work ethic, Diaz told ESPN: "I already knew he scored loads of goals, but being around him every single day, seeing what he does in training, and watching his mentality - I think that dazzled me even more."

When asked to summarise the England captain's overall quality, the former Liverpool attacker added: "Brutal, I don't know, magnificent. For me, there's no description. Sometimes I can't find the perfect word to describe him."

On his team-mate's prospects of claiming the golden ball in London, Diaz stated: "For me, he is the number one candidate to win it. Hopefully, he can achieve it."