Luciano Spalletti already has Juventus players talking about Serie A title challenge but new coach warns players they must 'make the difference' to turn around rough form

Spalletti has succeeded Tudor as Juventus head coach after the club decided to act following a poor run of form. Tudor was dismissed after Juventus went winless in eight consecutive matches, a stretch that included five straight draws and three defeats, leaving the club frustrated and far from their ambitions. The Croatian had initially taken over last season as an interim replacement for Thiago Motta and was later made permanent when Juventus failed to secure Antonio Conte or Gian Piero Gasperini. Despite a promising start to the 2025-26 campaign, which saw Juventus win their first three games including a thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter in the Derby d’Italia, the team’s momentum quickly faded. The board initially stood by Tudor, as parting ways with him was financially complicated since the club was still paying Motta’s severance and hiring another coach risked breaching UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations.
Spalletti will now be in charge of turning around Juventus, who currently sit seventh in the Serie A table. The experienced coach’s most recent club role was with Napoli, where he famously guided the team to the Scudetto in the 2022-23 season, ending their 33-year wait for the title. Now leading Juventus, the experienced manager is determined to replicate that success in Turin and guide the club back to the pinnacle of Italian football.