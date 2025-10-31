Luca Williams-Barnett Tottenham NXGN GFXGetty/GOAL
Luca Williams-Barnett: Tottenham's 900th player who idolises Paul Gascoigne and has a habit of scoring from 50 yards

Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into lockdown in December 2019, Tottenham recorded and released a video of their first-team players driving academy kids to training. Lucas Moura, still basking in the heroism of his Amsterdam miracle half a year earlier, surprised an 11-year-old boy with his presence as they took the car for a spin. Along the way, the Brazil international had some words of wisdom for the child.

"The best advice I can give for you," Lucas said, "is never give up, always give your best, every day, every time. And, for your life, never get tired to do good things for people. To be a gentleman."

Just over five years later, that kid, Luca Williams-Barnett, made his debut for the Spurs senior team. "He was very welcoming," Williams-Barnett, now 17, said of Lucas and the experience. "He wanted to get to know me when [the video] was about him, he was a very good person."

When Luca met Lucas was but the first chapter on the former's rise through the ranks, and the hope inside Hotspur Way is this fairy tale has several, fruitful passages still to be written. The attacking midfielder has made mincemeat of his age-mates and already turned the head of first-team boss Thomas Frank. "I'm well aware of Luca's talent, I like what I see," the Dane recently admitted.

So, who is Williams-Barnett, and why are Tottenham so convinced he could be their best homegrown product since Harry Kane? GOAL has the lowdown on Spurs' latest teenage prospect...

  • Where it all began

    Williams-Barnett has the distinction of being a Spurs supporter who wasn't even alive the last time they won a domestic trophy, as he was born on October 1, 2008, some eight months after their League Cup triumph against Chelsea and only a matter of days before Juande Ramos was replaced as manager by Harry Redknapp.

    He was raised in Luton and naturally caught the attention of the Hatters' scouts as a boy, though by the age of 10, he had already been whisked away to Tottenham and their base on the borders of Hertfordshire, Essex and Greater London. It didn't take Spurs too long to realise they had a gem on their hands, which was perhaps part of the reasoning why Williams-Barnett was selected to appear with Lucas on video.

    Continually playing above his age group never seemed to daunt Williams-Barnett, who found a way to stand out even among more physically developed players. His flair and trickery made him an incredibly difficult talent for even the staunchest of defenders to pin down.

    By the ages of 15 and 16, Williams-Barnett had been promoted into Tottenham's Under-18s setup, making seven appearances at that level during 2023-24 and first catching the eye of former head coach Ange Postecoglou. The Australian was already earmarking the midfielder for the future.

  • Luca Williams-BarnettGetty Images

    The big break

    During the first third of Tottenham's successful 2024-25 Europa League campaign, Williams-Barnett received an important message from Postecoglou. Rather than heading to school on November 6 and 7, the Year 11 student would be part of the travelling Spurs party for their trip to Turkish giants Galatasaray. It required a series of phone calls from youth team staff and a quick trip back to his family home to pick up his passport, but Williams-Barnett managed to get on the plane with the multi-millionaires of the seniors all the same. Though the midfielder didn't get onto the pitch, he was still part of the matchday squad for the 3-2 defeat, his hopes of an unlikely debut all but dashed after scorer and fellow teenager Will Lankshear received a red card.

    That was the first step into the world of men's football for Williams-Barnett, and he was clearly in Postecoglou's plans one way or another. Subsequent bench call-ups followed against Roma and Rangers in Europe, as well as Fulham in the Premier League. There was much buzz about elders Lankshear and Mikey Moore, but Williams-Barnett was the youngest of this new crop, waiting for an opportunity to show their mettle at the highest level.

    Alas, Williams-Barnett didn't play a competitive minute during Postecoglou's tenure, though did still light up the U18 Premier League with a whopping 19 goals and nine assists in 20 games, primarily as a No.10 while copying idol Dele Alli's famous finger celebration. He scored a hat-trick in their 5-2 Premier League Cup triumph over Charlton Athletic, and his post-match message was one which delighted supporters: "I can't wait to be in the Premier League, scoring goals for Tottenham and making fans happy."

    Of course, England's talent-spotters were hot on the tail of Williams-Barnett, who to date has made 14 appearances across all age groups for the Young Lions and scored on his U18s debut in September. That goal came shortly before the most important moment of his career to date...

  • Luca Williams-Barnett Tottenham 2025-26Getty Images

    How it's going

    The emergence of Williams-Barnett is important to contextualise, not only for his own talent but for the club Tottenham are trying to be. Beyond the likes of Kane and Ledley King, their most prestigious academy graduates in recent years have been Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga. They lag way behind their 'Big Six' rivals when it comes to promoting players from within, even if they have made themselves closer to the senior team, as best demonstrated with the acquisitions of teenagers Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Luka Vuskovic and Mason Melia.

    Heading into 2025-26 under Frank, who has spent much of his adult life as a youth coach, Spurs wanted to see more of a clear pathway from the academy into the first team. Indeed, the Dane has been frequently quizzed on his plans to integrate Hotspur Way's best and brightest into his setup.

    "I think it's the fine balance that he needs to play and develop somewhere where he gets pushed enough but it's not too tough," Frank said one day before handing Williams-Barnett his debut. "And other times where he needs to be pushed very hard and it's tricky for him to cope with the intensity or the physicality. So it's just to try to strike that balance."

    On the 87-minute mark of their 3-0 win against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup in September, Williams-Barnett replaced Mathys Tel to become the 900th different player to feature for the men's team, with only six players younger than he was when putting on that lilywhite shirt for the first time.

    "I'm over the moon. Coming out for my boyhood club... It's crazy." a breathless Williams-Barnett said post-match. Frank, for his part, was pleased to have had a say in the teenager's development, telling a press conference: "I think it's always a pleasure to be part of a young player's debut. So, yeah, happy with that. I think that definitely over the last many years the focus on the talent development and academies across the world is so big. So the talent pool is bigger. There are these talents coming through that are younger and younger. But one thing is the debut when you're 16. The next step, and much more important, is how Luca or other players take those steps forward. It's very tough to keep going and then get into the first team as a really regular player. But the first step is very important."

    Williams-Barnett has since travelled with the senior team and appeared on the bench, though has otherwise played exclusively for Spurs' U21s domestically and U19s in the UEFA Youth League, registering eight goals and seven assists in 11 games at those levels combined. Of note, he grabbed a hat-trick inside 39 minutes during a 6-3 victory against Leicester City.

  • Biggest strengths

    One look at Williams-Barnett's stats tells you he is a player who knows where the goal is. Through 41 official matches from U16s to U21s, he's found the net 30 times and laid on 20 assists, mainly starting in the hole, though he has also been deployed on either flank.

    Beyond the raw numbers, Williams-Barnett plays with such an elegance and enthusiasm that may one day make him worth the price of admission alone. He can burst from stationary to full tilt incredibly swiftly, while his two-footedness makes him an even more unpredictable threat for defenders to nullify, as he is known for switching the ball between his left and right mid-run.

    These attributes alone make Williams-Barnett one of the most devastating young players in transition anywhere in the world, but that's not where his skillset ends. That ambidexterity of his lends itself nicely to the rocket of a shot he possesses, capable of picking out the top corner on either foot from pretty much anywhere a la former Spurs favourites Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen.

    And when we say 'anywhere', we mean it. Williams-Barnett has already scored from the halfway line three times in matches for Spurs' youth teams. Three times. That's just on record, too. Imagine how often he's made a fool of his own goalkeeper in training sessions. Maybe Guglielmo Vicario has even fallen foul to such a fate.

    Speaking after Williams-Barnett's cameo against Doncaster, midfielder Gray was adamant that Spurs have a gem on their hands. "I think if he had 10 more minutes, he could have scored. I was saying to him at the end, if he had a few more chances to get at the full-back. We've seen him in training, he's so sharp and it's so exciting to see young players like that come through and do well in games and get given chances. I was once in his position, so I know what it's like, so I'll be helping him all the way."

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Villarreal CF - UEFA Youth LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Room for improvement

    As with all players who excel at youth level, the big question mark hanging over Williams-Barnett is how his game will translate to the adult game. He is, however, fully aware of this.

    "I first got it two minutes in," he said of first touching the ball during his debut against Doncaster. "I'm not even thinking straight, I have to adapt. It was so fast, I'm so used to U21s, I was thinking [Doncaster] were so quick. It's very physical and a bit hard but I need to get used to that."

    Spurs' U21s boss, Wayne Burnett, is hoping to keep his star midfielder on the straight and narrow. "He's an intelligent footballer for such a young man. He's got ability, he's got talent. You can clearly see that," he said after Williams-Barnett's quick hat-trick against Leicester. "He has to keep working. He has to keep developing, but he can be very, very exciting at times and we're pleased to have him."

    As Frank warned, these are merely the baby steps of what Williams-Barnett will hope is a long and successful career. There are still many, many hurdles to overcome on the path to regular football, let alone the lofty heights predicted of him.

  • Paul Gascoigne 1991 FA Cup Semi Final Tottenham Hotspur v ArsenalHulton Archive

    The next... Paul Gascoigne?

    In an age where football is becoming robotic and dead-ball dependant, Williams-Barnett is going against the grain. He is an entertainer, a magician, a wizard, whatever profession of joyful expression you want to imagine.

    Williams-Barnett did little to temper comparisons to the great Paul Gascoigne - widely considered one, if not the most, gifted technical player in English football history - when he revealed the Geordie maverick is the reason why he and his family followed Spurs in the first place: "He just did what he wanted; that's what I like about him. You can't tackle him. I also like [David] Ginola; they are probably the two. From when I had my coach, Ryan Hall, he told me to express myself. From that day on, I just loved it."

    The callback to Ginola, another Tottenham lionheart of a forgotten era, is one that has been recognised by Williams-Barnett's coaches too. Stuart Lewis, his U18s manager, previously said: "He loves football. He's such an exciting, creative player. I spoke in the week about Tottenham players and having that creativity and that go-for-it mindset. We've loved Ginola over the years, we've loved [Dimitar] Berbatov, those players."

    Of more recent Spurs players, the aforementioned Dele bears some resemblance, but Williams-Barnett appears to be more explosive and dynamic off the dribble than the ex-England midfielder was even in his prime.

  • What comes next?

    Tottenham fans are eager to get their next fix of Williams-Barnett goodness in Frank's team. With yet another injury crisis already starting to appear, he may get more opportunities sooner rather than later, too.

    After turning 17 at the start of October, Spurs immediately tied the midfielder down to a professional contract. "I've been here for six years, signed at U10s and really just dreaming about playing for this club," he said once the ink had dried.

    Of the previously mentioned modern-day graduates from Tottenham's academy - King, Kane, Winks, Skipp and Tanganga - Williams-Barnett is the only one whose entire footballing education has come at their prestigious Hotspur Way training complex, rather than the old Spurs Lodge of yesteryear. He could be Spurs' first true success story of this youth team era.

    But for now, the aim for Williams-Barnett is clear. There are two targets in his sight: "Win every game and score in every game."

