Lothar Matthaus calls Harry Kane 'the second David Beckham' in strong response to transfer talk around Bayern Munich striker

Kane severed ties with Tottenham as the club’s all-time leading scorer in order to get his hands on major silverware. He has ticked that box while maintaining remarkable individual standards - with 128 goals being recorded for Bayern through 132 appearances.
He is in the hunt for more trophies this season, at home and abroad, and will lead England into a World Cup campaign this summer as captain of his country - with more history being made with the Three Lions.
It has been claimed that release clauses that existed in Kane’s contract have now expired - as he had been available for £57 million ($77m) - and contract discussions are being lined up in Bavaria.