Karius’s career trajectory has been one of football’s most dramatic rollercoasters, but in the industrial heartland of Gelsenkirchen, the 32-year-old appears to have finally found safe hands. Currently minding the net for Schalke in the 2. Bundesliga, Karius has impressed club hierarchy to such an extent that they are already plotting to secure his long-term future. However, sporting director Baumann has offered a startlingly honest assessment of the situation, conceding that the goalkeeper is currently playing below his natural level.
In an interview with Sport Bild, Baumann did not shy away from the reality that retaining a player of Karius's pedigree might hinge entirely on Schalke’s return to the Bundesliga.