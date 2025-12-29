Liverpool urged to make audacious swoop for impressive Arsenal star to solve 'major issue' for Arne Slot's Reds

While Liverpool have won their last three league games and are up to fourth in the Premier League after going on their worst run of form for decades, they still can be got at defensively. Indeed, captain Virgil van Dijk expressed his concern about his side's frailties when it comes to set-pieces, with the Reds letting in 12 goals from that facet of the game this season.
He said after Liverpool's 2-1 win over Wolves at the weekend: "There have been plenty of games when we have defended them very well. But the fact is we've conceded too many set-piece goals and we don't score enough. It's something we have to improve. I would say at least 75% of the time or even more, it's not even about the first contact. It's the second phase that is the killer. Is it a mental thing? I hope not. If that's in your head then it's an issue. Personally, it's not in my head. We have defended so many set-pieces very well. But we've conceded too many goals like that and it hurts. We have to improve that. Training is the only way to get better at it. It's not been good enough. We all realise that. We have spoken about it. We need to turn it around. That's why we work on it almost every training session."