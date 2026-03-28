Jarrod Bowen to Liverpool? Reds legend Steven Gerrard gives verdict on West Ham star & whether he can replace Mohamed Salah

The debate surrounding Salah's replacement has heated up in recent times but, despite Bowen’s consistent output in East London, the consensus among the Liverpool old guard is that the tactical requirements under Slot demand a more explosive profile than what the 29-year-old currently offers.

"I really like Bowen and think he is a top player but I am not sure he is Salah's level to replace him," Gerrard said, as quoted by The Express. "Liverpool will probably look for more one-vs-one merchants who can go on the outside. At times this season, certainly when they had that spell when they were quite inconsistent, they were too predictable on the sides.

"And the way this manager [Arne Slot] wants to play is work it side to side to set the one-vs-ones up. They have missed [Luis] Diaz a lot. I would say we need to address the sides of the pitch."