'Ridiculous!' - Liverpool branded 'suckers' for splashing £60m on Jeremy Jacquet by France World Cup winner

On deadline day for the January transfer window, Liverpool confirmed they had reached an agreement with Ligue 1 side Rennes for the transfer of Jacquet, with a £60m fee being reported in the media.

Speaking after his arrival was made official, the 20-year-old said: "I am honoured to sign for Liverpool, one of the greatest football institutions in the world. It was also very important for me to finish my adventure in red and black on a high note, at the club I grew up with, the club that is so close to my heart. I am approaching this second half of the season with the desire to experience some wonderful emotions with my teammates and the fans."

It was thought that Chelsea would be the Premier League team to snap Jacquet up at some point, but the Reds made their move and have confirmed he will spend the second half of the campaign back with Rennes.