For more than 20 years, Messi and Ronaldo have defined modern football. Messi is the elegant playmaker turned finisher, who has now won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards and every major honour possible. Whereas Ronaldo has emerged as the indomitable force of will, who carved his path through sheer discipline. He is still on a record-breaking spree and aims to become the first man to score 1,000 goals for club and country before he hangs up his boots. At Juventus, Ronaldo may not have reached the astronomical heights of his Real Madrid days, where he won four Champions League titles, but he left an indelible mark in Italy. His professionalism set a new benchmark in Serie A, but that was not enough for Chiesa to hail him as the best player in history.
Liverpool star who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo chooses Lionel Messi over Portugal icon in GOAT debate
The debate that will never die
What did Chiesa say on the GOAT debate
Speaking to Sky Sports, Chiesa didn’t hesitate when asked to pick between the two icons.
"I was lucky enough to spend a year with one of the greatest champions in football history: Cristiano Ronaldo," he began. "Seeing him live, his dedication, his mental strength, being decisive and being present in every situation was a constant inspiration for me. Cristiano is on a different planet. It was exciting to work with him and see what he does to be so strong."
And yet, when the conversation turned to Messi, Chiesa’s tone shifted from admiration to awe.
"I have played with Ronaldo, and playing with him was incredible," he said. "They (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo) are truly the best players in history. And to be completely honest, I have to say that Leo Messi is the best footballer in history."
However, back in 2019, when the two superstars were still at the peak of their powers, and Messi had not yet won the World Cup, Chiesa had a different opinion.
"For two or three years, I really struggled to get any playing time, as my physique wasn’t as well-developed as others my age," Chiesa told Undici magazine.
"When you are 14 or 15 years old, it feels like this desperate disappointment. I thought many times about giving up, but my family always believed and ultimately so did I. When I wasn’t playing, I’d try to think: I’ll play the next one. Working hard in training really paid off, it’s the push that got me to Serie A and now has me trying to improve week by week.
"It’s the same attitude as Cristiano Ronaldo. He doesn’t have the talent of Messi, but has won the same number of Ballon d’Or trophies. An exemplary professional like him proves if you want to reach the top and stay there, focusing on every tiny detail is crucial."
Ronaldo: 'The World Cup doesn’t define me'
Ronaldo has dismissed the idea that his career needs a World Cup triumph to be complete. Speaking to Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Portugal captain insisted his legacy stands without it, which is a complete U-turn from his earlier stance, when he admitted that it was indeed a "dream" to lay his hands on the World Cup trophy.
"If you ask me, ‘Cristiano, is it a dream to win the World Cup?’ No, it’s not a dream," Ronaldo said. "To win the World Cup, nothing will change my name in the history of football, I’m not going to lie. One thing that I’m sure of [is] that I will enjoy the moment. The moment is the most important thing that we have. We are not qualified already. Enjoy the moment.
"In my mind, I’m not thinking in that way. Of course, you want to win, yeah. When you compete, you want to win... for me, [winning the World Cup] is not going to change the way I see things. We won three titles for Portugal. Before, Portugal had never won [anything]. Portugal have never won a World Cup. ‘Yeah, but they can win.’ Yes, we’re going to fight for that. But [using it to] define [me] at 40 years old, 41? To define what? To define if I’m one of the best in history? To win one competition, six games, seven games? You think it’s fair? It’s not fair."
Ronaldo claims he is THE BEST!
Ronaldo’s record in international football speaks for itself as he has 143 goals in 225 caps. He is gunning to score 1000 goals for both club and country combined before he hangs up his boots, and when asked if he considered himself to be the best in history, he said: "Messi better than me? I don't agree with that opinion. I don't want to be humble."
Ronaldo signed a contract extension with Al-Nassr in the summer as he is chasing down his first league title in Saudi Arabia. They have embarked on a perfect start, winning the first eight games. He will be back in action against Al-Khaleej on November 23 after he has represented Portugal against Ireland and Armenia on November 14 and 16 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.