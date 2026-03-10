Liverpool player ratings vs Galatasaray: What a shambles! Mohamed Salah has another stinker while Ibrahima Konate returns to his comical worst as wasteful Reds fall behind in Champions League tie

Giorgio Mamardashvili (5/10):

Started in place of the injured Alisson and while there was little he could do about Gala's opener, he was lucky to get away with completely misjudging a left-wing cross from Noa Lang. Made a decent save from Davinson Sanchez soon after but never looked convincing, particularly with the ball at his feet.

Joe Gomez (5/10):

Not a huge surprise to see him picked ahead of Frimpong for such a tough and physical encounter but he wasn't particularly impressive defensively while his technical deficiencies were inevitably exposed going forward.

Ibrahima Konate (3/10):

The return of the calamitous version of Konate from the first half of the season. So lucky to get away with two atrocious attempted clearances - both of which should have resulted in goals for Osimhen - while his passing was terrible throughout.

Virgil van Dijk (4/10):

Made a timely interception to snuff out a very dangerous Gala break but caught in no man's land for Davinson Sanchez's headed chance and his booking for a needless foul on Gabriel Sara rather summed up a sloppy display overall.

Milos Kerkez (4/10):

Booked for a clumsy challenge on Sara in the first half so Slot wisely removed him from the fray midway through the second half, given he ran the risk of a red given his combative style of play.