Liverpool brutally told there's 'no way' transfer target Antoine Semenyo is as good as Mohamed Salah as Reds are urged to shop in 'Harvey Nichols or Harrods' for replacement

Salah - with two Premier League titles, a Champions League crown and 250 goals to his name - stands accused of tarnishing his legacy at Anfield. Saunders added on the 33-year-old burning bridges and what Liverpool need to do next: "I feel like ringing his agent and saying ‘can he not just apologise, say he was emotional after the game, got the hump because he was left out, got the hump because he was never brought on and say sorry, he didn’t mean to offend?’
"He has offended all of the Liverpool fans who love him. Every week the camera goes on the directors’ box - we see Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen, Ian Rush, legends of the past. Will he ever be able to do that now? Has he spoiled his legacy?
"I’m sure if he had said to Arne Slot: ‘Gaffer, I want to leave in the summer, between you and me. Or I want to leave at Christmas because I’m not happy with the way things are going. I’d rather you tell the owners that I want to go to Saudi. Can I leave the club in the best possible way because I love it, I’ve been here eight years and I don’t want to leave under a cloud?’. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] left under a cloud, not all his fault.
"They are going to have to find a replacement. He’s a good player, Semenyo, he’s doing really well, but it’s a decision they didn’t think they would have to make. They have just spent half-a-billion on attackers. You’d think they would be able to get a front three out of that lot. You are going to have to be shopping in Harvey Nichols or Harrods for the next right winger at Liverpool."