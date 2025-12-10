Why Liverpool have no plans to give miffed Mohamed Salah big Anfield send-off ahead of AFCON exit & potential January transfer in wake of incendiary outburst - explained

Salah was left out of the squad for Liverpool's Champions League win over Inter in Milan last time out following his explosive criticism of the club and manager Arne Slot. Currently it's not clear if he will be involved against Brighton on Saturday at Anfield. Slot has said he has "no clue" if Salah will play for the club again, with Saudi Pro League sides reportedly interested in trying to bring the forward to the Middle East in the January transfer window.
Salah has said he feels like has been "thrown under the bus" at Liverpool and that he does not know why he has been benched in recent weeks as Slot attempts to turn around his team's poor form. The Egyptian star also stated he had "no relationship" with Slot and that he feels that "someone doesn't want me in the club."