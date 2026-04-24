Future captain? Liverpool get Dominik Szoboszlai ‘alarm bells’ warning amid contract talk & Real Madrid transfer rumours
Reds urged to secure star man
Szoboszlai has become a pivotal figure at Anfield since his £60 million ($81m) arrival from RB Leipzig, contributing 12 goals and nine assists across 48 appearances this season. Although his current agreement runs until June 2028, the 25-year-old is approaching the critical two-year mark that often attracts interest from Europe’s elite. Former Liverpool midfielder McAllister has now urged the hierarchy to act proactively to reward the Hungarian's elite work rate and goal-scoring prowess.
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McAllister identifies a game-changer
Speaking via Grosvenor Casino, the former treble winner emphasised that the club cannot afford to let such a versatile "game-changer" enter the final phase of his deal. McAllister highlighted the midfielder's physical durability and set-piece specialty as reasons why he has quickly become a focal point for the supporters.
Discussing the necessity of a new agreement and Szoboszlai's immense athletic contribution, McAllister told Liverpool Echo: "I'm sure that as we speak, that will be something Liverpool are looking at. When you get into that realm of under two years, alarm bells should start going off a wee bit. But I'm sure they're in constant conversations about lengthening that because he's been a fantastic signing, and he's really grown into that shirt.
"He's a game-changer. Again, when we talk about set-pieces and dead balls, some of the free-kicks he's capable of scoring are outstanding. He's scored some belting goals along with his assists. But the thing with Szoboszlai is, he's a fantastic athlete. He covers some amount of ground.
"My advice for any player at any club is if you put in the mileage that Szoboszlai puts in, you'll always become a fan's favourite, because you're showing the fans you're going to give everything. When he's going forward and when he's chasing back to help his back four, he's a phenomenal athlete."
Future leader in waiting
Beyond his technical stats, Szoboszlai is increasingly viewed as the natural heir to Virgil van Dijk’s captaincy due to his experience leading the Hungarian national team. His selfless style of play and leadership through action have reportedly impressed the senior figures within the Anfield dressing room.
Elaborating on why the number eight is suited for the armband and relaying Van Dijk’s own positive assessment, McAllister added: "Captains come in all different styles. Virgil is very calm and very Rolls-Royce at the back. He shows a calmness, and he's not a fist-clencher or someone constantly shouting at his teammates. But the style of Szoboszlai makes him someone who could be a captain.
"He already captains his country, doesn't he? And what he shows is his work rate alongside his obvious ability. The way he conducts himself on the pitch and that raw work rate should be inspirational for the people beside him. That's what makes him a possible captain for Liverpool."
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Madrid’s looming shadow
The narrative surrounding Szoboszlai’s future has shifted following revelations from Hungary manager Marco Rossi, who claimed the midfielder has viewed Madrid as his ultimate destination since childhood. While Rossi acknowledged that staying at Liverpool remains a strong possibility, his comments have reportedly alerted executives at the Bernabeu. Liverpool now face a high-stakes summer where they must balance their desire to keep their star man with the reality of his long-term career ambitions in Spain.